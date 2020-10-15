New day with over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 infections, record number of patients in intensive care

4,013 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 29,646 conducted tests. Other 73 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died since Wednesday to Thursday, while a record number of patients have been registered in intensive care- 721.

Overall, 168,490 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania till October 15 since the debut of the pandemic, with 125,009 patients being declared cured.

Separate from those 4,013 newly confirmed cases, other 691 people who were already infected tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 5,674, with 73 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 46 men and 27 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, 2 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 2 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 22 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 24 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 21 deaths in patients over 80.

All recent victims had underlying diseases.

9,611 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 721 in intensive care.

Bucharest reports a record high of daily Covid infections

Bucharest has reported on Thursday the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the debut of the pandemic – 77. Cluj ranks second with 227 daily infections, Iasi comes third with 200.

Other ten counties have reported over 100 daily Covid infections: Alba – 126, Bacău – 150, Brașov – 130, Galați – 114, Ilfov – 101, Mureș – 123, Prahova – 137, Sibiu – 129, Suceava – 116, Timiș – 175.