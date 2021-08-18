New day with over 500 daily Covid-19 infections. Number of patients in serious condition also on the rise

There have been 541 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Other six deaths were reported by the authorities among the patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The number of patients in serious condition is also on the rise, with 146 in intensive care, by 20 more than a day ago.

Overall, there have been 1,088,594 cases of Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 18, 2021. 1,050,600 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,365, with six more deaths reported in the past 24 hours three men and three women admitted in hospitals in Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Teleorman, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two in the 50-59 age group and three in patients aged 60 to 69.

All victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

1,085 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across Romania, with 146 in intensive care.