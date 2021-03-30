New day with over 6,000 Covid infections. 175 infected patients dead, over 1,400 in ICU

6,204 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 175 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past day, while 1,405 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 946,647 Covid-19 infections in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 845,357 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 6,204 infections, other 1,443 already infected patients have tested positive again after being retested.

The death toll climbed to 23,409, with 175 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 104 men and 71 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, seven deaths in the 40-49 age category, 12 deaths among people aged 50 to 59, 51 deaths in patients aged 60 to 69, 59 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 43 deaths among people over 80.

170 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, three victims presented no comorbidity, and for two patients there have been no other diseases reported so far.

13,257 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,405 of them in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has been slightly down in Bucharest (7.02 compared to 7.06 on Monday), and overall countrywide it is 3.9 as against 3,86 a day ago.

Only four counties are in the green area of Covid incidence – Buzău, Harghita, Suceava and Vrancea – while Vaslui is in the yellow area.

As for new daily cases, Bucharest has reported the most – 1,331. Ilfov ranks next – 571, Cluj – 441, Timiș – 285 and Brașov – 261.