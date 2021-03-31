New day with over 6,000 new Covid infections. 129 infected dead, more than 1,400 in ICU

6,156 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 41,498 conducted tests. The positive rate is 14.8%. 129 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,412 patients are in intensive care.

There have been 952,803 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus by March 31 since the debut of the pandemic, with 850,672 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 23,538, with 129 new more deaths reported today: 70 men and 59 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 category, 12 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 39 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 40 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 31 deaths in elderly over 80.

126 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, 2 presented no comorbidity, and no other diseases had been reported in the case of one victim.

13,248 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,412 in intensive care.

34yo pregnant woman, in serious condition infected with Covid, dies

A pregnant woman aged 34, infected with SARS-CoV-2, has died at “Bega” Maternity from Timisoara. The woman arrived in hospital with severe symptoms of the coronavirus infection and was admitted directly in intensive care unit, in very serious condition.

“The 34-year-old woman, 18 month pregnant came to intensive care on March 21. She already had severe symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, with serious respiratory deficiencies, dyspnea, with 705 affected lungs, addicted to oxygen. She was monitored and permanently treated by the doctors in the ICU. Unfortunately she didn’t have a favorable evolution despite all therapies, and she was intubated on Tuesday. She ended up oin respiratory arrest and could not be resuscitated anymore“, said the chief of the Bega Clinic, doctor Marius Craina.

The woman did not know where she had been infected with the coronavirus, according to the doctors who treated her.