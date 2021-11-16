New fall in the number of Romanians who get vaccinated against COVID-19: Only 175,000 in the past week

1,485,000 Romanians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last month, but in the last week the number of those vaccinated with the first dose has collapsed again – only 175,647 people. Overall, 7.48 million Romanians have been vaccinated with at least one dose since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, and 6.89 million with a complete schedule.

More precisely, 46.6% of Romania’s adult population (over 18 years old) was vaccinated, 44.3% of the eligible population (over 12 years old) and 39% of Romania’s total resident population, Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordinator vaccination campaign announced on Tuesday.

So, the anti-Covid vaccination intention is declining again – in the last week 175,647 Romanians were vaccinated, 38% less than in the previous week – when over 238,000 had been vaccinated.

77.5% of those vaccinated in the last week are people under 60 years of age. Mobile teams also continue to vaccinate in rural areas, where more than 8,000 people have been vaccinated in the last week.