New fire at the intensive care unit of Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases, at least nine victims

A fire broke out on Friday at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanța, at the intensive care unit. The red intervention plan has been activated. Attempts are made to evacuate patients as soon as possible, and they are being transferred to other health facilities.

The first information points to at least nine patients who died, Digi24 reports. Seven of the victims were Covid patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Ten patients were admitted in ICU at the moment of the fire.

All the other 113 patients were evacuated, while so far 50 people have been transferred to the County Emergency Hospital, to the Military Hospital and to the Pneumology Hospital in Constanta.

In the control report made across the intensive care units in the Romanian hospitals in 2020 after the fire in Piatra Neamț, deficiencies were also reported at the Constanța Infectious Diseases Hospital. The checks revealed that the fire detection, signaling and warning installations were not functioning properly. The report also disclosed that the electrical wiring is not periodically checked by trained personnel.

Firemen from the neighbouring counties, Ialomita and Calarasi, have been sent on the scene to help at the patient’s evacuation.

According to the local authorities, the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanța is hosted in a very old building, which was built 60-70 years ago.