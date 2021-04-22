New minister of Health on lack of ICU beds: It’s a staff-related issue. It takes 11 yrs to train a doctor

The main issue related to the intensive care beds is the lack of healthcare staff that should be trained to treat the patients in ICU accordingly, said the new minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila. She said that training a doctor takes 11 years, so the problem “cannot be solved from one month to the next and not even from one year to the next”.

The new minister said though that the situation in Bucharest, which is critical, will be re-assessed.

