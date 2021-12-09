New Omicron case in Romania

A new case with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been confirmed in Romania. It is about a man, a contact of the woman from Brașov, who was repatriated from South Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new case was registered with a 56-year-old man from Brașov. This is family contact with the passenger of the South African flight that landed in Bucharest on November 30, 2021 and which was confirmed with the Omicron strain on December 4, 2021.

The man is under quarantine at home and his condition is good. The man is vaccinated with the complete vaccination schedule.

So far, three cases with the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania.