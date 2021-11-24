New programme launched for the vulnerable patients

Amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Novartis Romania launched the program #TratamentulTauLaIndemana, to help patients with certain oncological and hematological conditions to safely continue their treatments with Novartis products that can be delivered in open circuit pharmacies. Through this program, patients can limit their travel over long distances, in crowded areas, at risk of illness, or using public transport.

“Patient safety is our top priority, and #TratamentulTauLaIndemana serves patients with serious illnesses, for whom the pandemic brings additional challenges in terms of following the treatment scheme and purchasing the therapies they need. We created an easy-to-use platform, acting as a bridge between the patient, the treating physician, and the pharmacist, designed to improve access to treatment and streamline disease management.” explained Ahmed ElNawawi, Oncology General Manager of Novartis Romania.

#TratamentulTauLaIndemana offers patients, but also healthcare professionals, doctors, and pharmacists the opportunity to book the prescribed treatment at the nearest available pharmacy.

The #TratamentulTauLaIndemana programme can be accessed through the online platform www.tratamentultaulaindemana.ro or by calling the free phone numbers *5555 for calls on the mobile phone or 031 005 5555 from the fixed networks, between 08:00-20:00.

The attending physician, the staff providing health care services, or the patient uploads the electronic prescription to the platform www.tratamentultaulaindemana.ro and the pharmacy that wishes to process the order signals this, the users being informed through the system. The patient receives a notification about the pharmacy where he/she can go to pick up his/her prescribed treatment. Accessing the program includes a few simple steps, and the dedicated call center is available to all users, whether they are patients, doctors, or pharmacists, to guide them through the process and ensure the fastest possible access to prescribed therapies.