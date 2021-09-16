New record Covid-19 infections: Over 4,400 daily cases, 71 deaths and almost 750 in ICU

4,441 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of almost 45,000 conducted tests. The positive trend rate climbed to 10.2%. 71 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 741 infected patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

182 children are hospitalized due to the Covid infections, with 12 of them in intensive care.

1,135,027 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus infection in Romania since the start of the pandemic till today, September 16, 2021, with 1,073,552 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,286, with 71 new more deaths reported today: 35 men and 36 women from Arad, Alba, Bihor, Brașov, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the recent victims was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age range, six in the 40-49 age group, 13 in the 50-59 age range, 12 in the 60-69 age category, 20 in their 70s and 17 were people aged over 80.

66 of the recently reported victims had underlying medical conditions, three presented no other diseases and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other victims.

6,271 infected people are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 741 in intensive care. 182 are minors: 170 are admitted in the Covid wards, 12 in intensive care units.