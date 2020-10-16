New record high of Covid-19 infections, patients in intensive care

4,026 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 30,325 conducted tests. 75 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive is on the rise, with 726 reported in the past 24 hours.

172,516 people infected with COVID-19 have been registered in Romania till October 16 since the debut of the pandemic, with 127,076 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, other 742 people already infected tested positive for coronavirus again, following retesting.

The death toll surged to 5,749, with 75 new more deaths being reported in the pasta 24 hours: 43 men and 32 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 8 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 20 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 22 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 19 deaths in patients over 80.

All recent victims had underlying diseases.

9, 838 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 726 in intensive care.

Bucharest still ranking first

Bucharest still ranks first on number of new cases of COVID-19 infections (592), while the situation becomes more and more alarming in other 15 counties, where over 100 daily infections were reported. Cluj has exceeded a new threshold, climbing to 267.