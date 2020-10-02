New record high of Covid cases

Romania has reported a new record high of new coronavirus cases per day: 2,343 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, out of 26,011 conducted tests. It is the third day in a rows that Romania reports more then 2,000 of daily Covid cases. 53 people infected with SAR-COV-2 have died in the last day, while 571 patients are in serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 132,001 cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Romania till October 2 since the debut of the pandemic. 105,582 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 4,915, with 53 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 36 men and 17 women from Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29yo age group, one death in the 30-39yo age group and 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group.

51 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one had no comorbidity and in the case of one patient no other diseases had been reported till the time of the deaths.

There are 7,795 people infected with Covid currently hospitalized countrywide, with 571 of them being in intensive care.