New record high of daily Covid infections: Almost 400 cases, over 100 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

383 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Three patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died, while 102 patients are in serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,086,492 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 13, 2021, with 1,049,537 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,337, with three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: three women admitted in hospitals in Bistrița-Năsăud, Călărași, Iași.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group and two in patients aged 70 to 79.

Two of the victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while another one presented no comorbidity.

786 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 102 in intensive care.