New record of COVID-19 infections in Romania: 799 cases, 17 deaths in the past 24hrs

799 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the total number reaching 35,802, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday. 18,986 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

Among the people who tested positive for coronavirus, 24,598 were discharged: 22,313 patients recovered, 2,286 were asymptomatic and 823 were discharged from hospitals upon request.

There are 273 patients in intensive care at this point.

There have been 17 new deaths reported: 11 men and 6 women in the past 24 hours. They were admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Botoșani, Buzău, Galați, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest. One patient reported no pre-existing disease, the rest had underlying conditions.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic climbed to 1,988.