New record of Covid patients in intensive care. 120 infected Romanians dead

3,611 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 120 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,478 Covid patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, which sets a new record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 977,986 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 875,487 declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 24,190, with 120 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (64 men and 56 women) from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Tow deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 7 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 41 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 35 deaths in patients aged 70 to 79 and 30 deaths among elderly over 80.

116 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, while 4 other victms had presented no comorbidity.

14,165 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,478 in intensive care units.

Infection rates and new daily cases

The infection rate climbed down below 9 in Ilfov – 8.87 per 1,000 inhabitants. The rate is 6.83 in Bucharest as against 6.85 a day ago.

The lowest infection rate is reported in Suceava on Monday -0.95 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest ranks first on new daily Covid-19 infections, reporting 1,063 in the past 24 hours. Cluj comes second with 218, Ilfov – 195, Constanța – 184 and Brașov – 179.



On the opposite side there are Covasna – 2 new cases, Satu Mare – 13, Gorj, – 14, Maramureș – 15 and Caraș Severin – 17.

