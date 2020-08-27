New record of daily cases of COVID-19 infections in Romania. 38 dead, almost 500 in intensive care

1,504 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,052 tests, which sets a new record in our country. The last such record high was on August 13, when 1,454 Romanians were infected with the novel coronavirus.

Other 38 people infected have died in the past 24 hrs, while 492 patients are in intensive care.

Overall the tally climbed to 83,150. 36,677 patients were declared cured, and 10,130 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the newly 1,504 new cases, 583 patients already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have tested positive again following testing.

The death toll mounted to 3,459 so far, with 38 new more victims registered in the past day: 22 men and 15 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the victims was in the 30-39 age group. 37 patients had other pre-existing conditions, while one victim was reported with no other medical issue.

There are 7,288 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Romania at present, with 492 in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care units across the country.