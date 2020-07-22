New record of daily COVID-19 infections in Romania: 1,030 cases, 27 deaths in the past 24hrs

Romania has reported a new record of new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours: 1,030. It is the first time the toll has gone beyond 1,000 on a daily basis. At the same time, 27 new deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last day. The number of patients in intensive care is on the rise as well: 293.

There has been a record on tests, too: 24.877 tests done in the past 24 hours. Overall, over 1 million people have been tested for COVID-19.

Apart of the newly confirmed cases, 372 people were reconfirmed positive for coronavirus following retesting.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic mounted to 40,163.

Among those, 24, 663 recovered and 2,693 were asymptomatic.

The total number of patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized is 5,179.

27 new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours: 19 men and 8 women from Alba, Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Galați, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Bucharest and Ilfov. 26 patients had underlying medical conditions, while one was not known with any other disease. Two patients who passed away were from the 30-39 age group.

The death toll overall surged to 2,101.

The most numerous cases of the novel coronavirus- 152- have been registered in Bucharest in the past 24 hours. Counties such as Arges (89), Prahova (70) and Brasov have also reported many infections, while Harghita has reported no COVID case.

Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru said that Romania is going through a difficult time following the growing number of COVID-19 infections and it’s all as the rules have not been observed and because the instigation to not follow the rules.

“We are crying that we’d become the Europe’s plague. What led up to it? By not obeying the rules and by inciting to not follow the rules. The medical system is handling the situation now (…) We’ll deploy medical staff in certain hospitals who are treating Covid patients and who lack doctors and nurses”, the minister said.

The first quarantined locality in Romania after the state of alert extension

Cartojani village in Giurgiu county is the first locality in Romania that is quarantined after the extension of the state of alert, after over 30 locals had tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine will be imposed for 14 days starting today, July 22.

Giurgiu prefect Aneta Matei told Digi24 that 32 locals from Cartojani had been infected with the novel coronavirus during July 13-20, reported to a population of 3,700, which means a rate of infection of over 8 per thousand inhabitants. According to the prefect, it all started from an event on the seaside attended by several locals.