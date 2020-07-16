New record of daily Covid-19 infections in Romania: 777 new cases, 19 deaths in 24hrs

777 cases of Coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which sets a new record.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 reaches 35,003, according to the Strategic Communication Group. At the same time, 19 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.
19,097 tests have been processed in the past day.
Among people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 24,335 were discharged from hospitals: 22,189 patients recovered, 2,146 were asymptomatic and 757 were discharged upon request.