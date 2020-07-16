New record of daily Covid-19 infections in Romania: 777 new cases, 19 deaths in 24hrs

777 cases of Coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which sets a new record.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reaches 35,003, according to the Strategic Communication Group. At the same time, 19 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

19,097 tests have been processed in the past day.

Among people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 24,335 were discharged from hospitals: 22,189 patients recovered, 2,146 were asymptomatic and 757 were discharged upon request.

Until today, 1,971 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died in Romania. 19 deaths have been reported since July 15 to July 16: 14 men and 5 women from Argeș, Botoșani, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Constanța, Galați, Harghita, Mehedinți, Bucharest, Neamț, Prahova, Suceava, Timiș and Vâlcea. 18 patients who died had underlying medical conditions, while one was not known with any other pre-existing disease. There are currently 261 patients in intensive care countrywide.