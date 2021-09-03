New record of the Covid-19 daily infections. Fatality rate, number of patients in ICU on the rise

1,520 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which sets a new record of the past months. The number of deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection and the number of patients in intensive care are also on the rise: 33 infected patients died and 345 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

1,103,198 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 3, 2021, while 1,057,522 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,650, with 33 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 16 men and 17 women from Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Galați, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, nine deaths in the 60-69 age group, four in patients aged 70 to 79 and 13 deaths in patients aged over 80.

31 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no diseases have been reported so far in the case of another one.

2,772 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently admitted in hospitals in the country, with 354 in intensive care.

Almost 100 children hospitalized

At present almost 100 children infected with Covid-19 are hospitalized in Romania, with two of them in intensive care, according to the latest report by the Strategic Communication Group.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, there are 99 minors, 97 being hospitalized in the Covid wars and two in intensive care.

According to doctors, the Delta variant, which is much more contagious, is affecting children to a larger extent, with some developing severe forms.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on the rise nationwide, with the COVID-19 incidence standing at 0.56 per 1,000 inhabitants on Friday. The highest infection rates are reported in Ilfov – 1.09 per 1,000, in Bucharest- 0.93 and Bistrita Nasaud – 0.87.

The lowest infection rate is in Covasna – 0.09.