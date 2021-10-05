New records set: over 15,000 Covid daily infections and 252 deaths

A new record was set on Covid daily infections in Romania: 15,037 cases in the past 24 hours, which means the positive trend rate climbed to 20%. 252 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,480 patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

It is the highest fatality rate due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 1,289,156 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 2,578 patients who got reinfected more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,139,310 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 37,929, with 252 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 118 menand 134 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Among the recently 252 reported dead patients, one was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, nine in the 40-49 age range, 19 among patients in their 50s, 70 among people aged from 60 to 69, 88 in the 70-79 age category and 63 in patients over 80.

238 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, nine presented no other diseases, while no other pre-existing conditions had been reported so far in the case of five other victims.



Among those 252 recent victims, 227 were not vaccinated and 25 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients who died were aged 25 to 87. 23 of the dead vaccinated patients had pre-existing conditions, two had none.



14,402 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,480 in intensive care.



Among the total number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19, 407 are children: 385 admitted in the Covid wards and 22 in intensive care.

17yo young boy infected with Covid died in Craiova

A teen boy from Craiova, aged 17, recently diagnosed with COVID-19, has died at the Emergency Hospital in Craiova on Monday night. The boy was not vaccinated and ended up in hospital in a very serious condition. He was suffering of diabetes.