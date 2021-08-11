New rise in the Covid-19 daily cases. Almost 100 patients in serious condition in ICU

There have been 326 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, more by 14 than n the previous day. Eight people infected with coronavirus have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 96 in serious condition.

1,085,738 people were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 11, 2021, with 1,048,947 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,331, with eight more deaths reported in the past 24hrs: six men and two women admitted in hospitals in Bacău, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Prahova, Suceava, Sibiu, Teleorman and Bucharest. The person who died in Sibiu county had got infected in Spain.

One death was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age group, one victim was in the 40-49 age group, one in the 60-69 age group and four victims were aged 70 to 79.

Seven victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while another one presented no other diseases.

710 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 96 in intensive care.