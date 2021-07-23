New rise in the Covid daily infections

There have been 104 new Covid cases reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 26,625 conducted tests. The infection rate stands at 0.39%. Other two deaths among the patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 38 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1.082,057 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the debut of the pandemic till today, July 23, 2021, with 1,047,117 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,266, with two more deaths reported from July 22 to July 23: one man and one woman from Neamț and Bucharest.

One of the death occurred in Neamtn in June 2021, and the other in Bucharest in the past 24 hours.

One victim was in the 60-69 age group, the other was a patient aged over 80.

Both victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

277 Romanians infected with Covid are currently hospitalized, with 38 in intensive care.