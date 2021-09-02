New rise in the daily Covid-19 infections. 26 people infected have died in the past 24hrs

1,470 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, while 26 infected patients have died in the last day. 322 patients are in intensive care.

1.101,678 people have been been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, September 2, 2021, with 1,056,922 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,617, with 26 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: nine men and 17 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Ialomița, Neamț, Prahova, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Out of those 26 deaths, one was recorded in the 10-19 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, seven deaths in the 70-79 age group, and eight in patients over 80.

2,642 Romanians are currently hospitalizes, with 322 in intensive care. Out of the total number of patients admitted in hospitals, 101 are minors, with 3 in intensive care.