New rise of the coronavirus cases in Romania, 321 reported in the past 24 hours, 16 new deaths. A country in Europe has re-imposed restrictions for Romanians

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases is again on the rise in Romania, with 321 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reaches 24,826.

17, 391 infected patients recovered and were discharged, while 1,555 people died, with 16 new deaths reported from June 23 to June 24: 12 men and 4 women who were hospitalized in Argeș, Buzău, Călărași, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Ilfov, Sibiu, Suceava and Vrancea. All patients who died had also other pre-existing medical conditions.

186 patients are currently admitted in intensive care units.

Almost 3,200 doctors, nurses and medical orderlies have been infected with Coronavirus in the Romanian hospitals.

As for the outbreaks in Germany involving Romanians, the Foreign Ministry informed that 100 Romanians living in Magdeburg had tested positive for COVID-19, with local authorities setting up quarantine in 19 buildings accommodating 523 people, under police guard. A week ago, there were 38 Romanians infected with Coronavirus, while one of them passed away.

Estonia reinstates restrictions for Romanians



Due to the growing number of infections in Romania in the past week, the Foreign Ministry from Estonia has announced that Romanians who are arriving in their country will have to stay in isolation for 2 weeks. Estonia has imposed the same restrictions to citizens coming from Poland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal and UK.

Romania’s representative to the World Health Organization, Alexandru Rafila, has warned that, in the near future only the citizens of the EU countries that have COVID-19 cases below the average will be able to travel without staying under a 14-day quarantine.

Hospital manager: Most of patients who recovered from COVID-19 refuse to donate blood plasma

The manager of Bistrita County Hospital, Gabriel Lazany, said that the overwhelming majority of patients who had COVID-19 and recovered refuse to donate blood plasma to help other existing sick patients, while some even deny they have been infected with the novel coronavirus.