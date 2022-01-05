New steep increase of Covid infections: almost 5,000 daily cases

Almost 4,900 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, a number three times higher than last Wednesday. At the same time 30 related deaths have been reported.
“According to existing data available on January 5, at 10:00hrs, 4,893 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 30 deaths were reported, with 6 occurring previously”, the Strategic Communication Group announced.
The Covid infection rate is on the rise in 33 counties.
409 Covid patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, more by 19 compared to Tuesday.
Overall, there have been 1,821,849 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 5, 2022, with 12,021 being patients reinfected with COVID-19 after more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,749,204 patients were declared cured.
The death toll surged to 58,896, with 30 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 16 men and 14 women from Argeș, Arad, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Mureș, Olt, Sibiu, Suceava and Bucharest.
