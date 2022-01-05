New steep increase of Covid infections: almost 5,000 daily cases

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Almost 4,900 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, a number three times higher than last Wednesday. At the same time 30 related deaths have been reported.

“According to existing data available on January 5, at 10:00hrs, 4,893 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 30 deaths were reported, with 6 occurring previously”, the Strategic Communication Group announced.

The Covid infection rate is on the rise in 33 counties.

409 Covid patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, more by 19 compared to Tuesday.

Overall, there have been 1,821,849 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 5, 2022, with 12,021 being patients reinfected with COVID-19 after more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,749,204 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 58,896, with 30 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 16 men and 14 women from Argeș, Arad, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Mureș, Olt, Sibiu, Suceava and Bucharest.

Six deaths occurred in Suceava: two in October 2021 and four in November 2021.

Among those 30 recently reported deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, five in the 60-69 age group, 11 in the 70-79 age group and ten in patients over 80.

All recent victims had comorbidities. Out of 30 dead patients, 24 were not vaccinated and six were vaccinated. Those six vaccinated dead patients were aged 60 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

2,259 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, by 56 more than the previous day. 409 are admitted in intensive care units, with only 34 of them having the vaccination certificate.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 88 are minors, with 6 of them in intensive care.

Infection rates

The COVID-19 incidence rate is on the rise in Bucharest and 32 other counties, with the national average rate standing at 0.67 per one thousand inhabitants.

The highest infection rate is reported in Cluj – 1.21 per 1,000 and the lowest in Gorj – 0.16/1,000. The incidence rate is 1 per 10,000 in Bucharest.