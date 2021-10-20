New vaccination marathon in Bucharest this weekend

Authorities announced a new “vaccination marathon for life” in Bucharest, between October 22-25, when six anti-COVID vaccination centers will be opened non-stop, at a time when Romania has the harshest pandemic balance in all Europe, amid low vaccination rates.

According to the quoted source, starting with Friday, October 22, from 8.00, 49 vaccination flows will operate in the following centers:

District 1: Romexpo (65-67 Mărășești Boulevard) – 8 workflows (4 Pfizer, 1 Moderna, 3 Janssen);

District 2: Circul Metropolitan (15 Aleea Circului) – 7 workflows (3 Pfizer, 3 Janssen,1 AstraZeneca);

District 3: Biblioteca Națională (22 Unirii Blvd) – 10 workflows (5 Pfizer, 1 Moderna, 4 Janssen);

District 4: Palatul Copiilor (53 Tineretului Blvd) – 15 workflows (8 Pfizer, 2 Moderna, 5 Janssen);

District 5: Liberty Mall/ Centrul Sf. Andrei (151-171 Progresului street) – 5 workflows (4 Pfizer, 1 Janssen);

District 6: Clubul Seniorilor/ „Mihai Eminescu” (234 Calea Plevnei) – 4 workflows (2 Pfizer, 1 Janssen). According to the authorities, with the support of UMF “Carol Davila” Bucharest, the necessary staff in the 6 vaccination centers will be supplemented with volunteers, including students in military medicine. “The event is intended to promote the benefits and importance of vaccination against COVID-19, including for pregnant women, at an extremely epidemiologically difficult time for the whole country and can be a starting point for similar actions at the national level,” informs the National Vaccination Steering Committee. The official launch of the “vaccination marathon for life” will take place on Friday, October 22, at 12.00, at the vaccination center at Palatul Copiilor in district 4. The vaccination centers will be opened non stop. All categories (12+) for the administration of dose 1, dose 2, dose 3 (additional) and booster dose are eligible.