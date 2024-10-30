Nine years have passed since the fire in the Colectiv club, which killed 65 people. 28 of them died in hospitals in the weeks following the tragedy. The authorities then promised to build three centers for the severely burned. None of these are completed, and Romania sends its patients with severe burns abroad.
The construction of the three major burn centers has been blocked for a long time, starting only in 2023. These are three centers that will have 26 intensive care beds for major burns and 26 intermediate therapy beds. They will be in Timișoara, where the most advanced construction is located, in Târgu Mureș and Bucharest. All three centers are being built with money from the World Bank.
At the moment, in Romania there are 24 beds for the elderly and 10 for children at Grigore Alexandrescu. The 24 are in Bucharest, in Floreasca, Burns Hospital and Bagdasar Hospital. There are also beds in Iași and at the County Hospital in Timișoara.
If these centers are completed at the beginning of next year, as the announced deadlines are, Romania will have 50 beds for the severely burned, and we are talking about adults.
The Colectiv tragedy on the night of October 30, 2015
64 young people died in the fire on the evening of October 30, 2015 – 27 of them that night, and the rest in hospitals in the weeks that followed. 150 people were injured, most of them maimed for life.
In the summer of 2017, almost 2 years after the fire, one of the survivors committed suicide. In 2022, almost 7 years after the tragedy, the Bucharest Court of Appeal pronounced the final sentence in the Colectiv file 1, a file in which the causes of the fire were investigated and the culprits convicted.
Among those convicted at that time were Cristian Popescu Piedone, former mayor of sector 4, and the owners of the Colectiv club. Piedone was acquitted in 2023 after serving a year and a month in prison.
The Collectiv File 2, which concerned the conditions in which state officials acted after the fire in October 2015, was closed by the prosecutors in August 2024.
Both Nicolae Bănicioiu, former Minister of Health, and the hospital managers who did not transfer the injured to abroad have escaped criminal conviction, because, according to the prosecutors, there is no legal text that would have obliged the authorities to transfer the burned victims abroad.
