The struggles of those who survived and of the relatives of the dead

After the fire, Mihai Grecea was in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for almost two and a half months. He suffered severe lung burns and his survival was almost a miracle – doctors at one point gave him only a 12% chance of recovery. In the following years, Mihai Grecea constantly fought so that other major burn victims could survive in a country that does not have the conditions to save them: first from civil society, as an activist for the rights of burn patients, and in 2021, time for 8 months, as an advisor in the Ministry of Health.

On the night of October 30, 2015, Adina Apostol, survivor of the Colectiv fire, was admitted to the Elias Hospital in the capital with burns on 50% of her body surface and minimal chances of survival. On the first day she was stable, doctors from the “Queen Astrid” Military Hospital in Belgium, present at Elias to take over the wounded, selected her for transfer as well. Adina says that was her chance at life. He was then 26 years old. Adina was in a coma for a month, and then she was hospitalized in Belgium for another three months. After discharge, he remained in Belgium for three years for treatments and operations.



The good news for Adina is that she managed to outcome the trauma somehow, met a guy, got married and she even became a mom.

Eugen Iancu lost his 22-year-old son – Alexandru – after the fire 9 years ago. Alexandru Iancu died 3 weeks after the fire, at St. John’s Hospital in Bucharest, with 5 nosocomial infections in his body, according to his father. He was the 59th victim. After the death of his son, Eugen Iancu founded the GTG 3010 Collective Association, which aimed to monitor the investigations that followed the tragedy and support the survivors. He also wanted to build a center for treating burns from donations, when he saw that the authorities were not doing it.

“We are in a country where, after 9 years, we don’t even have a ward for major burns! A ward built in a hospital. I’m not talking about a center of great burns! How is it possible that in 9 years you don’t do anything?”, asks Eugen Iancu, quoted by Hotnews.ro.



Eugen Iancu tried, through the association he founded in memory of his son and the other victims, including to initiate a fund-raising for the construction of a center for major burns. “But everyone ran away. And I was told: <No one will help you! It would be a slap in the face in this country, where nothing has been built for 30 years.> We were told that no doctor, no politician would help us.” Eugen Iancu believes that the doctors, not the politicians, are the ones who opposed the most: “This is the biggest problem. We suffer from a pride in it: lest!”