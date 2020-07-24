No more room in intensive care in Bucharest. Covid patient taken to Craiova by helicopter

The intensive care units for Covid patients in Bucharest are full, the Department for Emergency Situations has announced on Friday. Under these circumstances, a patient in serious condition from Bucharest has been flown by helicopter to Craiova.
The patient, on a respirator and mechanically ventilated is transported by a Mi-8 helicopter from the Interior Ministry’s General Aviation Inspectorate, consisting of an emergency unit and SMURD medical staff.
Today, Romania has reached a new record high of coronavirus infections: 1,119 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 22,532 tests. There is also a record number of Covid patients in intensive care: 301.