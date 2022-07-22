Number of COVID-19 cases steadily rising: Over 7,300 new infections in the past 24hrs

​The number of COVID-19 cases is constantly increasing: 7,390 new illnesses were registered in the last 24 hours, 261 more than the previous day. And the number of hospitalized patients increased by more than 200 in one day. The most numerous cases are reported in Bucharest – 1,394.

1,491 of the new cases in 24 hours are of reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection. Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following retesting of patients who were already positive, 272 people were reconfirmed positive.

2,636 Covid patients are admitted in hospitals, by 204 more than the previous day. 171 are in intensive care, 16 more than yesterday. Out of those 171 patients in ICU, 150 are not vaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients, 439 are children, 435 admitted in the regular wards, by 53 more than the previous day, and 4 in intensive care.

7 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past day

The death toll due to Covid overall in Romania mounts to 65,846.

Seven patients infected with coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours: 5 men and 2 women.

From the seven victims, one was in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, one in the 70-79 age group and four were over 80.

Six of those seven dead patients had comorbidities. Only one of these were vaccinated, six were not.