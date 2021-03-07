Number of Covid-19 daily infections still high. Timisoara in lockdown

3,288 new infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, out of 18,175 tests. 46 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care is slightly up to 1,093.

Overall, 828,283 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the debut of the pandemic one year ago.

The death toll climbed to 20,900, with 46 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 19 men and 27 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, four deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, nine deaths in the 60-69 age category, 18 deaths in the 70-79 yo group and 14 deaths among patients over 80.

45 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, another one victims presented no other comorbidity.

9,560 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,093 in intensive care.

Bucharest, other 4 counties in the red scenario. Timisoara in lockdown

Four counties and the capital of Bucharest are in the red zone of COVID-19. Timis ranks first with a rate of infection of 5.60, followed by Ilfov – 3.76, Cluj – 3.54 and Brasov 3.35

The infection rate in Bucharest stands at 3.19 slightly up compared to the previous day when it was 3.12.

On Saturday, Timis county local authorities decided to place Timisoara and four other neighbouring villages in lockdown.

The infection rate in Timis has gone beyond 7 per 1,000 inhabitants. The lockdown is effective as of Monday, March 8, at midnight for 14 days.

The restrictions will affect over 400,000 locals, they will be able to go out of their homes based on an affidavit, for well grounded reasons. Stores will have limited opening hours till 20:00hrs and the number of customers inside a store must not exceed 30% of the usual capacity. All schools will be closed, with pupils to attend online classes.

Timisoara is the first big city in Romania to be quarantined in 2021. Other big cities were also in lockdown lats year: Sibiu, Baia Mare, Constanta, Alba Iulia, Zalau, during the state of emergency and Suceava during the state of emergency.



Local authorities in Timisoara have also asked the central ones to send more vaccine doses in Timisoara.