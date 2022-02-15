Number of COVID-19 infections in the past 24hrs higher by 10,000 than the previous day

Authorities have announced a significant increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19, almost 10,000 more than the previous day. The death toll has also been up. The positive trend rate mounts to 23.92%.

“According to the data available on February 15, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 21,885 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. 204 deaths were also reported, of which 9 were prior to the reference period. Further details at 13.00 hrs “, announced the Strategic Communication Group.

1,155 Covid patients are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

2,596,269 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 93,218 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,167,427 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 61,880, with 204 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 123 men and 81 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Nine deaths occurred previously in Bihor, Covasna, Gorj, Neamț, one in December 2020 and 8 in January 2022.

Of the 204 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 20-29 age group, 3 in the 30-39 age group, 4 in the 40-49 age group, 11 in the 50-59 age category years, 41 in the age category 60-69 years, 64 in the age category 70-79 years and 80 in the age category over 80 years.

197 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 1 deceased patient did not show comorbidities, and for 6 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 204 patients who died, 168 were unvaccinated and 36 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. 35 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 10,415, 523 less than the previous day. Also, 1,155 people are hospitalized at ATI, similar to the previous day. Of the 1,155 patients admitted to ATI, 986 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 673 are minors, 657 being hospitalized in wards, with 120 less than on the previous day and 16 at ATI, with 5 less than on the previous day.

Infection rate still down in Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 cases has been down for the second day in a row, to 37.74 per one thousand inhabitants on Tuesday compared to 38.07 a day ago.

The infection rate decreased on Tuesday to 18.86 per thousand compared to Monday (19.41 per thousand inhabitants) at national level, with the Capital registering an infection rate (almost 38 per thousand) 9 times higher than in Suceava, the last ranked . Regarding the new cases, more than a quarter of the total reported on Tuesday are in the Capital.