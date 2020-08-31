Number of COVID patients in intensive care on the rise

There have been 755 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 6,943 processed tests. 43 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past day, while 506 patients are in intensive care, which is an increase.

Overall, 87,540 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till August 31.

37,869 patients were declared cured and 10,833 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the 755 newly detected cases of infections, 183 other people already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 3,621, with 43 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 29 men and 14 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

40 of the latest victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while 3 of them had no other medical condition.

7,447 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Romania, with 506 of them in a more serious condition, being admitted in the intensive care units.