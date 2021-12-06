Number of daily Covid-19 cases and related deaths falling

The number of daily Covid infections is on decline in Romania. 803 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, as well as 54 deaths. 881 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in intensive care.

Overall, 1,786,839 Romanians have been confirmed with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 6, 2021, with 10,474 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection.

1,703,284 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 57,153, with 54 new more deaths reported today: 28 men and 26 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suyceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.



Among those 54 recent victims, one was in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, 14 in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group and 20 were elderly over 80.

51 of the recently reported victims had comorbidities, three dead patients presented no other pre-existing conditions.



51 of the dead patients were not vaccinated, three were vaccinated. Those three vaccinated victims were aged 60 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

5,629 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 881 in intensive care. Only 52 of the patients in ICU were vaccinated.



Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 110 are children, five in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Bucharest has dropped to 1.35 per thousand inhabitants on Monday, according to the Public Health Directorate. On Sunday, the infection rate in Bucharest reached 1.38, after falling below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants on Saturday. The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Capital was reached on October 22 – 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.