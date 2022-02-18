Number of daily Covid-19 cases below 15,000. 135 related deaths

The number of new cases of COVID-19 fell below 15,000 on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 135 deaths were registered in Romania, according to the partial data transmitted by the authorities.

According to existing data on February 18, at 10:00hrs, 14,524 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 135 were reported, with 10 previous ones.

1,132 Covid patients were in a more serious condition in intensive care, 13 more than yesterday.



2,643,614 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Romania so far till February 18, of which 99,073 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,249,116 patients were declared cured.

The death toll overall since the beginning of the pandemic surged to 62,323, with 135 new more deaths reported today: 80 men and 55 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomiţa, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Ten of the recently reported deaths occurred in Argeș, Bacău, Constanța, Covasna, Suceava counties and in Bucharest previously: two in January 2022 and 8 in other days of February.

Of the 135 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 10-19 age group, 1 in the 30-39 age group, 1 in the 40-49 age group, 6 in the 50-59 age category. years, 19 in the age category 60-69 years, 50 in the age category 70-79 years and 57 in the age category over 80 years. 127 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 5 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 135 patients who died, 114 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 30-39 to over 80 years. 19 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 2 patients.

9,614 Romanian infected with COVID-19 are currently admitted in hospitals, yet 100 less than the previous day. 1,132 of the Covid patients are in intensive care, 13 more than Thursday. Among those 1,132 patients in ICU, 978 are not vaccinated.

Among the total Covid patients in hospital, 567 are children, with 14 in ICU, more by four than the previous day.