Number of daily Covid-19 cases still over 2,000

2,086 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,797 tests. 37 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise (557).

Until today, October 1, 129,658 people infected with CO9VID-19 have been registered in Romania since the debut of the pandemic. 103,994 patients were declared cured.

Separate from those 2,086 newly confirmed infections, other 509 people who were already infected have tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll surged to 4,862, with 37 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 9 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group and 5 deaths in the 50-59 age group.

All latest victims had underlying medical conditions.

7,617 Romanians infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized countrywide, with 557 in intensive care.