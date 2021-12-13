Number of daily Covid-19 infections below 500

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

494 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 45 related deaths. Among the 45 recently reported victims, 39 were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“According to existing data, on December 13 at 10:00hrs, 494 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 45 associated deaths have been reported, with 8 occurring previously“, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

The 494 Covid infections have been reported in the past day after 16,971 tests had been conducted, which means a positive trend rate of 2.91%.

Overall, there have been 1,793,643 cases of Covid infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 13, 2021, with 10,642 being reinfected patients. 1,717,348 patients were declared cured.

Among those 494 new SARS – CoV – 2 infections, 6 are patients who got reinfected after more than 180 days since the first infection.

The death toll climbed to 57,741, with 45 new more deaths reported today: 21 men and 24 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Buzău, Brașov, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.



Among the 45 recently reported victims, 8 died in Dâmbovița, Giurgiu and Bucharest in October and November.

Out of those 45 recent deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age groip, eight in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group, and 16 in people over 80.

43 of the recent victims had comorbidities, and 2 victims were reported with no other disease.

Among those 45 dead patients reported today, 39 were not vaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. Those six vaccinated dead patients were aged from 60 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

4,069 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 690 in intensive care. Among those 690 patients in ICU, only 63 had vaccination certificates.

Among the total of Covid patients admitted in hospital, 93 are children, with 6 in intensive care.