Number of daily Covid-19 infections on the rise

Almost 1,700 new COVID infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 38 related deaths, with one occurring in the previous weeks.

“According to existing data on December 31, at 10:00hrs, 1,668 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 38 deaths have been reported, with a previous one,” the Strategic Communication Group.

A day ago, almost 1,500 Covid-19 cases have been reported.

It is the fourth day of increase in the number of coronavirus infections, with authorities expecting a constant rise in the number of infections as we officially enter the wave 5 of the pandemic.

399 people infected with Covid have been reported in intensive care today.

There have been 1,808,891 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 31, 2021, with 11,341 being patients reinfected more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,738,999 patients were declared cured.

38 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours: 16 men and 22 women from Argeș, Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Timiș and Bucharest.

One death occurred in Salaj in the previous days of December.

Among those 38 recently reported deaths, one was in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, 8 in the 6-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group and 12 patients over 80.

37 victims had comorbidities, one was reported with none. Among the latest victims, 30 were not vaccinated and 8 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 60 to over 80 abd they all had pre-existing medical conditions. 2,322 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 399 in intensive care. Out of thosw 39 patients in ICU, only 32 had vaccination certificates. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 53 are children, with seven in intensive care.