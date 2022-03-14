Number of new Covid-19 cases on decline in Romania

The number of new COVID-19 infections is on decline nationwide – 2,087 new infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, more by 461 than the previous day, but on decline by almost half compared to a week ago.

The incidence is also decreasing in all counties of the country. The highest rates are recorded in Bucharest – 9.35 per thousand, Cluj – 6.29 per thousand and Ilfov – 5.92 per thousand.

217 of the new 24-hour cases are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 182 people were reconfirmed positively.

In the specialized health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 3,839 with 123 more than the previous day. Also, 551 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 29 less than the previous day. Of the 551 patients admitted to ICU, 489 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 254 are minors, 252 being hospitalized in wards, 24 more than the previous day and 2 in ICU, similar to the previous day.

The overall death toll among COVID patients surged to 64,381, with 20 new deaths (10 men and 10 women) reported in the last 24 hours, of which 1 before the reference interval.

Out of the 20 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 50-59 age group, 3 in the 60-69 age group, 6 in the 70-79 age group and 9 in the over 80 age category.

All deaths were from patients with comorbidities. Out of a total of 20 patients who died, 15 were unvaccinated and 5 were vaccinated. All vaccinated patients were over 50 years of age.