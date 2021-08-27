Number of new Covid-19 cases remains high. 238 patients in ICU

Almost 1,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania on Friday, as well: 946 out of 40,000 conducted tests, a little bit lower than Thursday when there were 953 coronavirus cases. The positive trend stands a 2.36%. 19 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 238 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,094,870 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 27, 2021.

1,053,507 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,490, with 19 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 11 men and 8 women from Arad, Bihor, Bistrița Năsăud, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Neamț, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, five deaths in the 60-69 age category, eight deaths in the 70-79 age group and two in people over 80.

16 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, two patients presented no comorbidity, while no other disease has been detected so far in case of one victim.

1,763 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 238 in intensive care.

Infection rate on the rise

The Covid infection rate keeps on rising, climbing to 0.35 per 1,000 inhabitants on Friday.

The highest infection rates are reported in Ilfov – 0.79, followed by Bucharest – 0.64 and Bistrița-Năsăud – 0.53, while the lowest are in Covasna – 0.06, Sălaj and Botoșani – both with 0.09.