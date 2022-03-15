Number of new COVID-19 cases up again: almost 5,000 infections in the past 24 hrs

4,854 new cases of SARS-CoV2 infection (COVID-19) were reported in the last 24 hours, 2,767 more than the previous day. 595 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 427 people were reconfirmed as testing positive for SARS-COV-2.

The death toll overall climbed to 64,450, with 69 deaths reported in the last 24 hours (37 men and 32 women), out of which nine occurred in the previous weeks.

Of the 69 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 20-29 age group, 2 in the 40-49 age group, 6 in the 50-59 age group, and 7 in the 60-69 age group. years, 20 in the age category 70-79 years and 33 in the age category over 80 years. 68 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 69 patients who died, 60 were unvaccinated and 9 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49, 60-69, 70-79, and over 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 3,587 with 252 less than the previous day. Also, 542 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 9 less than the day before. Of the 542 patients admitted in ICU, 485 are unvaccinated.Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 226 are minors, 221 being hospitalized in wards, 31 less than the previous day and 5 in ICU, 3 more than the day before.

As for the Covid incidence rate, the highest was reported on Bucharest – 8.83, Cluj – 5.96 and Ilfov – 5.57.

Asked if we can talk about a sixth wave of the pandemic in Romania, considering the rise in the number of daily infections, Health minister Alexandru Rafila replied that “we can’t talk about the 6th wave until the 5th wave is over”.

If the increase in the number of cases ends up causing problems in hospitals as well, measures will be taken that will be decided by the Government, not by the Ministry of Health, Rafila mentioned. He added that a possible wave 6 could most likely come in the fall.

The Ministry of Health still recommended wearing the mask in indoor spaces and in public transport, but also in crowded open spaces, even if it is no longer mandatory. It is also recommended to avoid crowded spaces, both indoor and outdoor.