Number of new COVID-19 infections remains high in Romania. 222 new cases in one day, new 11 deaths

21,404 cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic until today, June 12. There have been 222 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

15,445 people infected recovered, while 1,380 died.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 virus (seven men and 4 women) in hospitals in Botoșani, Brăila, Călărași, Constanța, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Olt, Sălaj, Suceava and Vâlcea.

There was one death in the aged group 20-29, one death in the age group 40-49, one death in the age group 50-59, one person aged from 60 to 69, three deaths-70-79 age group and four people aged over 80.

All patients who died also had other underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 171 patients in intensive care.