Number of new Covid-19 infections up by 20pc in the past 24hrs

Over 6,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, as well as 44 related deaths.

“According to existing data available on January 6,2022, at 10:00hrs, 6,018 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 44 related deaths have been reported, all having occurred in the past day, no previous deaths. More details at 13:00hrs“, says the Strategic Communication Group.

400 Covid patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.



The death toll surged to 58,940, with 44 new more deaths reported in the past day: 19 men and 25 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș and Bucharest.



Among those 44 new deaths, one was in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group and 13 in patients over 80yo.

41 of the recent victims made by SARS-COV-2 had comorbidities, while three were reported with no other pre-existing medical conditions.



Out of the 44 dead patients, 36 were not vaccinated and 8 were vaccinated. Those 8 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 60 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.



2,365 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, by 106 more than the previous day. 400 infected patients are in intensive care, with only 31 of these having proofs of vaccination.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 95 are minors, with eight in ICU.



Infection rate up in Bucharest for the 8th day in a row

The incidence of COVID-19 cases also increased on Thursday, for the eighth consecutive day, reaching 1.14 per thousand inhabitants, according to data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate.

On Thursday, the infection rate in Bucharest reached 1.14, after the threshold of 1 per thousand had been reached a day ago.

This upward trend comes after a week in which the infection rate was just over 0.6 per thousand, stagnation coming after a continuous decrease, for about two months, from the maximum of 16.54 per thousand on October 22.