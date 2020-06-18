Number of new COVID-19 still concerning, 320 new ones in the past 24 hours. President voices concern over the increasing infections

A new report on the new COVID-19 cases in Romania revealed the number is still high, 320 new cases reported on Thursday.

A higher one, 345 new cases in 24 hours had been reported yesterday.

Overall, 23,080 cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in our country since the start of the epidemic until June 18, with 16,308 of them being declared recovered.

Until today, the virus has claimed 1,473 lives, with 22 new deaths reported from June 17, 10:00hrs till June 18, the same hour: 12 men and 10 women from Alba, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Mureș, Olt, Suceava, Vrancea and Bucharest. All patients infected with COVID-19 who died had also other underlying conditions.

178 patients are in intensive care.

While visiting the Intensive Care Mobile Units at Romexpo today, President Klaus Iohannis has voiced his concern on the increasing number of new infected patients.

“I am concerned about the high number of infected patients with coronavirus. Certain restrictions have been lifted, but I want to be very clear- the virus is not going on vacation, it neither leaves if the Parliament is voting or not. Dear Romanians, beware of the virus. Common sense, very important measures are still in place – the face mask, the social distancing, the hand hygiene. We don’t want to re-impose restrictions, for we want to revive the economic activity. This new normality cannot be a success without observing minimal norms”, the head of state said.