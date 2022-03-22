Number of new Covid infections gets double from yesterday

​5,140 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, almost 3,000 more than the previous day, epidemiologist Adrian Pistol, secretary of state within Health Ministry, announced.

“The increase is not very big, but it is significant“, says Adriana Pistol, adding that the evolution of the number of cases is no longer decreasing at this moment, but it has rather flattened.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health estimates a slight increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the upcoming future.

“You can see that the positivity rate compared to the previous week, when it was almost 9%, more precisely 8.9%, has reached 9.5% this week, and the reproduction rate of the cases is starting to increase. It reached 0.95% in the reference week, an increase of almost 27% on the previous week. Slowly, slowly approaching the number one, which supports that increase in the number of cases. (…) It is estimated either the maintenance in this plateau or even a slight increase in the number of cases “, said Pistol.

Therefore, the Health ministry official recommended people to still wear facemasks in the public transportation means, but also indoors.

“This increase in the number of cases makes us insistently return to the protection measures recommended by the Ministry of Health – wearing a mask especially in public transport, personal hygiene, avoidance of congestion. Unfortunately, the people got relaxed in the public transportation means. It is important that we follow these measures in order not to increase the number of cases,” she added.

At the same time, 52 new more deaths among the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.