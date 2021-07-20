Number of new Covid infections got doubled in the past 24hrs. New death due to the Delta variant

There have been 95 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 31,286 conducted tests, which means double compared to yesterday. The rate of infection mounts to 0.30%. Four people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 36 patients are in intensive care,

1,081,773 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the debut of the pandemic till July 20, 2021, with 1,046,881 patients cured.

The death toll surged to 34,258, with four more deaths being reported in the past 24 hours: two men and two women from Brașov, Maramureș, Prahova and Bucharest.

One of these deaths occurred in November 2020, in Brasov, while the other three in the past 24 hours.

Among the recently reported victims, one was in the 50-59 age group, one in the 60-69 age group and two in patients over 80.

Three of these victims had underlying conditions, one presented no comorbidity.

244 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 36 in intensive care.

Fourth death in Romania due to the Delta variant

A new death, the fourth, due to the Delta Indian strain of the coronavirus have been reported in Romania.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Public Health, the number of infections with this strain has reached 101. The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță, has told a press conference that, among those 101 patients infected with the Delta variant, eight were vaccinated against COVID-9, six with both doses.

Public Health officials said today that 2,415 sequencing conducted in seven labs have been reported by July 18 and the confirmation rate with other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) mounted to 75%.

Among those 101 infections with Delta variant, 54% (55 cases) are in 23 outbreaks, 17 family outbreaks (27 cases) and six in the community (28 cases) in seven counties: Argeș (4), Bacău (1), Brașov (1), Dolj (4), Ilfov (4), Iași (3), Teleorman (1) and Bucharest (5).

Among the infections in the outbreaks, a travel history was mentioned in five cases: India (3), Finland (1), Turkey (1).

34% of the cases have no above-mentioned epidemiological connection. 10% have a history record: 7 in the UK and one in Ireland. One is in Turkey and one is employed in an international transport company. 25 of the people infected with the Delta variant refused the collaboration with the Public Health Direction.