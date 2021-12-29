Number of new Covid infections keep rising: over 1,200 cases

The number of daily Covid-19 cases continues to grow, with over 1,200 infections reported in the past 24 hours, as against 1,144 on Tuesday.

However, the number of related deaths is today lower than a day ago.

According to existing data on December 29, at 10:00hrs, there have been 1,271 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours.

35 associated deaths were also reported, with two occurring in the previous weeks, which is a decreasing number compared to Tuesday when there were 67 deaths recorded.

329 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,805,726 cases of COVID-19 infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till December 29, 2021, with 11,021 being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection.

1,736,172 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 58,677, with 35 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 15 men and 20 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Cluj, Constanța, Galați, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Sălaj, Suceava, Vaslui and Bucharest. Two of the recently reported deaths occurred in Arad and Neamt in November and in December.

Among the 35 deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, seven in patients aged 60 to 69, nine in patients in their 70s and 12 among patients over 80. 34 of the reported dead patients had comorbidities. One had no other pre-existing conditions.

32 of the recently reported victims were not vaccinated and three were vaccinated. The 3 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities. 2,359 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 392 in intensive care. Among those 392 in ICU, only 35 had vaccination certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 55 are children, with 7 in intensive care. Infection rates Arad is the only county in Romania with a Covid incidence in the past 14 days higher than 1 per one thousand inhabitants. The national infection rate is down to 0.49 from 0.48 per 1,000. Cluj and Bihor rank second and third, with infection rates of 0.77 and 0.73 respectively. The lowest Covid infection rates are reported in Calarasi and Gorj, each with 0.15 per 1,000. The infection rate stood at 0.61 in Bucharest on December 29.