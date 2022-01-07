Number of new Covid infections remains high. Infection rate in Bucharest close to 1.5 per thousand

Almost 6,000 new Covid cases and 31 related deaths have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.

“According to existing data on January 7, at 10:00hrs, there have been 5,922 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 31 deaths were recorded. No previous deaths are reported,” says the Strategic Communication Group.

404 patients are in intensive care.

528 of the new infections in the last day are reinfected patients. Overall, there have been 1,833,789 cases of coronavirus reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 7, 2022, with 13,317 being reinfected patients. 1,756,361 patients were declared cured. The death toll climbed to 58,971, with 31 new more deaths reported today: 19 men and 12 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. Among the 31 latest deaths, two were in the 40-49 age group, seven in the 50-59 age group, six in the 60-69 age group, eight in the 70-79 age group and eight in people over 80. 38 of the 31 dead patients had comorbidities, three presented no other pre-existing medical conditions. 27 of the 31 latest victims were not vaccinated, 4 were vaccinated. Those four vaccinated victims were aged 40 to over 80, with three of them presenting other diseases and one having no other condition. 2,452 Romanian infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, by 87 more than the previous day. 404 hospitalized Covid patients were in intensive care, with only 31 having the vaccination certificates. Among the total Covid patients admitted in hospital, 104 are children, with 10 in intensive care.

Two Covid patients confirmed with Omicron are in intensive care

Two COVID-19 patients confirmed with Omicro variant are in intensive care, announced the chief of the National Institute for Public Health, Adriana Pistol. The patients are vaccinated, but they have serious chronic diseases.



Overall, out of those 183 people confirmed with Omicron in Romania, 30 are hospitalized. Some of the patients confirmed with Omicron are vaccinated, others are not.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest, climbing to 1.42 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday compared to 1.14 a day ago.

It is the ninth day in a row of rising COVID-19 incidence in the Capital city.



This upward trend comes after a week when the infection rate was less over 0.6 per 1,000, a stagnation that came after a constant decline. Bucharest had the highest incidence during the 4th wave in the autumn, with a record high of 16.54 reported on October 22.

The average infection rate countrywide has surged to 0.91, on the rise in all counties. The highest Covid infection rate was reported in Cluj on Friday- 1.71 per 1,000 and the lowest in Gorj – 0.21.