Number of new Covid infections remains high. Infection rate in Bucharest close to 1.5 per thousand

Almost 6,000 new Covid cases and 31 related deaths have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.
“According to existing data on January 7, at 10:00hrs, there have been 5,922 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 31 deaths were recorded. No previous deaths are reported,” says the Strategic Communication Group.
Two Covid patients confirmed with Omicron are in intensive care
Two COVID-19 patients confirmed with Omicro variant are in intensive care, announced the chief of the National Institute for Public Health, Adriana Pistol. The patients are vaccinated, but they have serious chronic diseases.
Overall, out of those 183 people confirmed with Omicron in Romania, 30 are hospitalized. Some of the patients confirmed with Omicron are vaccinated, others are not.
Infection rates
The infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest, climbing to 1.42 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday compared to 1.14 a day ago.
This upward trend comes after a week when the infection rate was less over 0.6 per 1,000, a stagnation that came after a constant decline. Bucharest had the highest incidence during the 4th wave in the autumn, with a record high of 16.54 reported on October 22.
The average infection rate countrywide has surged to 0.91, on the rise in all counties. The highest Covid infection rate was reported in Cluj on Friday- 1.71 per 1,000 and the lowest in Gorj – 0.21.