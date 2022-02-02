Number of new Covid infections still high, death toll up

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in the last 24 hours, up to 120 compared to 97 on Tuesday. Number of daily Covid infections remains high as well.

“According to existing data on February 2, at 10:00hrs, 35,802 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 120 were reported, with 13 being previous deaths. More details at 13:00hrs”, says the Strategic Communication Group.

3,709 of the new Covid cases in the past 24 hours are reinfected patients, more than 6 months after the first infection.

Overall, there have been 2,292,345 cases of SARS-COV-2 infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, February 2, 2022, with 59,563 being reinfected patients. 1.941,797 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 60,242, with 120 new more deaths reported in the last day: 69 men and 51 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman,Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

13 of the newly reported deaths occurred previously, 3 in October 2021, 5 in November 2021, 2 in December 2021 and 3 in January 2022, all in Harghita county.

Out of the 120 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 30-39 age group, 5 in the 40-49 age group, 10 in the 50-59 age group, 16 in the 60-69 age group, 36 in the age category 70-79 years and 51 in the age category over 80 years.

116 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 120 patients who died, 86 were unvaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 30-39 to over 80 years. 33 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not have comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 10,438, 457 more than the previous day. 973 people are also hospitalized at ATI, 36 more than the day before. Of the 973 patients admitted to ATI, 821 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 838 are minors, 819 being hospitalized in wards, 17 more than the previous day and 19 in ATI, 2 less than the day before.

Infection rates

Meanwhile, the incidence of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Bucharest, reaching 23.16 per one thousand inhabitants. The maximum value of the Covid infection rate had been 16.54 per 1,000 within the wave 4 of the pandemic on October 22, 2021.

Around the Capital, the highest infection rates, over 30 per one thousand, continue to be in Otopeni and Corbeanca.