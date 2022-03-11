Number of new daily Covid infections below 3,000

2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS -CoV2 (COVID– 19) were reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, with 591 less than the previous day. 333 of the new 24-hour cases are of re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection, the Ministry of Health announced.

Besides of the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 309 people were reconfirmed positively.

The death toll surged to 64,276, with 50 new deaths reported today (31 men and 19 women), with 3 occurring in the previous weeks.

Of the 50 deaths, 12 were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, 16 in the age category 70-79 years and 22 in the age category over 80 years. All deaths were from patients with comorbidities. Out of a total of 50 patients who died, 39 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60 to 90 years.

The number of people hospitalized in COVID-19 wards is 3,900, 168 less than the day before. Also, 608 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 22 less than the previous day. Of the 608 patients admitted in CU, 550 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 208 are minors, 206 being hospitalized in wards, 19 less than the previous day and 2 in intensive care, 2 less than the day before.