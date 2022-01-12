Number of Romanian doctors going to work abroad on decline

The number of doctors who applied, in 2021, for the good standing certificate (current professional certificate) in order to practice abroad is decreasing compared to previous years, according to data presented by the Romanian College of Physicians.

In 2021, the College of Physicians issued, upon request, 776 current professional certificates (CPC), compared to 858 in 2020 and 1,099 in 2019. It is an average of 2.1 doctors per day left in 2021. However, the data presented by the College of Physicians do not include dentists and pharmacists who left the country last year.

In 2016, 1,462 doctors asked for he good standing certificate, 1.374 in 2017, 1.221 in 2018, 1.099 in 2019 and 858 in 2020.

In Romania, until 2016 a doctor left the country every 6 hours, according to data presented by the College of Physicians at the end of 2016. Over 14,500 Romanian doctors requested from the College of Physicians the necessary documents to be able to practice abroad in the period 2010-2016.

At the end of 2016, over 10,000 Romanian doctors worked in Germany, France and the United Kingdom – the 3 most important destinations chosen by Romanian doctors leaving the country.

Brain drain has become a real emergency in the healthcare sector Romania, with qualified professionals becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a World Bank study.